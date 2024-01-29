Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Following Sunday’s conference championship games, the Super Bowl LVIII matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is set.

And with a two-week build featuring two of the NFL’s most high profile teams, there will be storylines aplenty, many of which you’re sure to get sick of between now and kickoff on Feb. 11.

Between your typical debate topic tropes, redemption arcs, underdog stories and celebrity significant others, it should be a relatively easy two weeks for sports talk radio producers around the world. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five Super Bowl storylines you’re sure to grow tired of over the course of the next two weeks.

Is Patrick Mahomes the GOAT?

As it became clear that the Chiefs were about to secure a fourth trip to the Super Bowl in a five-year span, I could already hear the debates about Patrick Mahomes’ “GOAT” (greatest of all time) status forming. And sure enough, come Monday morning, ESPN’s Get Up was already asking “Is Patrick Mahomes about to pass Tom Brady in the GOAT discussion?”

Move over Jordan-LeBron. There's a new GOAT debate on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/wPZ7sXmJDu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 29, 2024

To quote Arn Anderson, I don’t want to blow my own horn, but toot toot. Get ready, because this figures to only be the first of many Mahomes-GOAT debates to come in the next two weeks.

Mr. Irrelevant

As for the 49ers’ quarterback, San Francisco selected Brock Purdy with the very last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. As you may have heard, that player is often referred to as “Mr. Irrelevant” — an ironic nickname for a quarterback one win away from capturing a Super Bowl title.

When it comes to Purdy’s journey from low level prospect to almost-Super Bowl champion, there are plenty of angles to take, especially in contrast to Mahomes’ superstar status. And they all figure to be explored ad nauseum over the course of the next two weeks as Purdy’s story reaches mainstream status.

Sin City

Typically, the backdrop of the Super Bowl is largely ancillary to the game itself. Sure, there’s the occasional Jerome Bettis-Detroit homecoming or the Buccaneers or Rams having the advantage of playing at home. But by and large, the Super Bowl’s host city is a big blur of Miami, New Orleans, Tampa and that one time it was randomly played in Indianapolis.

That won’t be the case this year, however, with Las Vegas — well, technically Paradise, Nevada — set to host its first Super Bowl. Have you heard Las Vegas is known for gambling? Have you seen the Sphere? Whether you have or haven’t, get ready, because there will be no shortage of sportswriters documenting their time in Sin City over the course of the next two weeks.

The designated media hotel for the Super Bowl is the Luxor, which will look like a giant Doritos chip for the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ECUNzbc7rb — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 29, 2024

Kyle Shanahan redemption arc

All things considered, Kyle Shanahan is a top five NFL coach. In fact, I think Andy Reid, Sean McVay, John Harbaugh and Shanahan, in some order, is a pretty irrefutable top four.

Nevertheless, unlike the other three coaches on that list, Shanahan has yet to win his first Super Bowl. What’s more is that he’s been a part of two teams who blew fourth-quarter Super Bowl leads, including his time as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator when they lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, and the 49ers’ loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Can Kyle Shanahan win the big one? Many people are asking. And they will continue to ask over the course of the next two weeks, whether you’re interested in the conversation or not.

The Kelce Family Cinematic Universe

It was just a year ago that the world was introduced to Donna Kelce as her two sons, Jason and Travis Kelce, became the first brothers to face each other in a Super Bowl. In the time since, Donna has become a mainstream celebrity, Jason has become the most famous center in NFL history (and a coveted TV analyst), Travis seemingly has as many endorsement deals as Shaq, and as you may have heard, he’s also dating musical recording artist Taylor Swift.

When it comes to Kelce-related storylines for the next two weeks, take your pick. There’s the logistics of how Swift will make it to “The Big Game” despite having a concert in Japan the night before, Jason’s emergence as an unlikely Chiefs super fan, Travis becoming “as famous as The Rock” and what would a Super Bowl be without the culture wars?

Already tired of the coverage the Kelce family has received? Just wait. These next two weeks are going to make the last year look like child’s play.