Well, it seems that Philadelphia Flyers winger Jake Voracek isn’t a big fan of Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist Mike Sielski.

After the Flyers beat the Penguins 5-2 on Friday night, Sielski asked Voracek a question in the postgame press conference:

“Two games in, Jake, how different does the season feel, if at all, given the circumstances in the offseason and the condensed schedule and everything?”

Voracek’s response:

“It doesn’t matter what I say, Mike. You’re going to write fucking shit every time. So, it doesn’t matter what you say. Yeah, it’s different. I mean, we got four points out of the first two games. I wasn’t even going to answer your question, because you are such a weasel, it’s not even funny. Next question.”

Here’s video of the exchange, which wasn’t bleeped out on NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Hoo boy. And this is after a game the Flyers won — to move to 2-0 — vs an in-state rival, with Voracek getting two assists.

There has to be a backstory here, but so far we’re not finding any obvious reasons for Voracek’s comments. All we know for sure is that he thinks Sielski is a “weasel” who’s going to “write fucking shit every time.”

Update: Sielski spoke with Crossing Broad in an attempt to explain what could’ve caused Voracek’s comments. Sielski followed that up with a Twitter thread, with one tweet saying, “Several people have pointed to this column as the reason Jake isn’t happy with me. I suspect it is the reason, but I don’t know for certain. That said, I stand by what I wrote…”

Sielski also tweeted, “Finally, I’ll continue writing columns/stories about the Flyers with the same approach I’ve always had: with a critical eye and by reporting before writing, praising them when I think they warrant it, criticizing them (sometimes sharply) when I think they deserve it. Thanks.”

