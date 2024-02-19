Jul 23, 2016; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Boston Globe writer Dan Shaughnessy, the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for writers makes his acceptance speech during the MLB baseball hall of fame awards ceremony at Doubleday Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Prominent Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy is recovering at home after heart surgery. The paper announced that in a note to readers Sunday:

Dan Shaughnessy’s column will not appear in the Globe while he is recovering from heart surgery. Shaughnessy is resting and healing at home, and would like readers to know he will respond to emails and those who have reached out to him when he is able to return to work. He also expressed great appreciation for all of his caregivers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The Globe will update readers when Shaughnessy is ready to resume writing.

This news sparked plenty of tributes to and good wishes for Shaughnessy from around the media world. Here are some of those:

Keep @Dan_Shaughnessy in your thoughts and your hearts. Here’s to a speedy recovery! https://t.co/PTD12CqLrh — Tom Caron (blue checkmark redacted) (@TomCaron) February 19, 2024

Wishing a speedy recovery to 14-time @NSMASportsMedia Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year Dan Shaughnessy!! . @Dave_Goren https://t.co/FT0YkNzBNu — NSMA Sports Media (@NSMASportsMedia) February 19, 2024

Hoping for a complete and speedy recovery for @Dan_Shaughnessy – Agree/disagree with him…he makes it fun to be a Boston sports fan! https://t.co/zXc7YFvEgD — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) February 19, 2024

Shaughnessy, 70, has been a sportswriter for the Globe since 1981. There, he’s served as a beat reporter for the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics and as a columnist. Before that, he covered the Baltimore Orioles for The Baltimore Evening News and was a national baseball writer for The Washington Star.

Shaughnessy has written or co-written 11 books, received the Baseball Hall of Fame’s J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing in 2016 (he’s seen giving his acceptance speech for that at top), and received the above-mentioned 14 nods as the National Sports Media Association’s Massachusetts sportswriter of the year. We send our best wishes to him as he recovers.

[The Boston Globe]