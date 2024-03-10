Boston Herald's Joe Fitzgerald Photo Credit: Boston Herald
Joe Fitzgerald, a popular longtime sports columnist at the Boston Herald, died Thursday at age 79.

According to the Herald, Fitzgerald passed away surrounded by family, after suffering a stroke.

Fitzgerald spent four decades with the Herald. He also wrote six books during his career, and served as the co-host for Sports Beat on Boston’s WSBK.

Boston Globe writer Dan Shaughnessy noted on X/Twitter, “RIP Joe Fitzgerald, a wonderful, devout man who loved newspapering and Boston. A great voice in the Herald for decades.”

Another longtime Globe writer, Bob Ryan, tweeted, “Joe Fitz and I didn’t agree on much, but the discourse was always civil, He was truly a decent man.”

Other friends and industry colleagues paid their respects to Fitzgerald on X/Twitter.

