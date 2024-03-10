Joe Fitzgerald, a popular longtime sports columnist at the Boston Herald, died Thursday at age 79.

According to the Herald, Fitzgerald passed away surrounded by family, after suffering a stroke.

Fitzgerald spent four decades with the Herald. He also wrote six books during his career, and served as the co-host for Sports Beat on Boston’s WSBK.

Boston Globe writer Dan Shaughnessy noted on X/Twitter, “RIP Joe Fitzgerald, a wonderful, devout man who loved newspapering and Boston. A great voice in the Herald for decades.”

Another longtime Globe writer, Bob Ryan, tweeted, “Joe Fitz and I didn’t agree on much, but the discourse was always civil, He was truly a decent man.”

Other friends and industry colleagues paid their respects to Fitzgerald on X/Twitter.

Boston Herald sports columnist Joe Fitzgerald has passed away. Joe welcomed me to the Boston sports scene like I was born and raised there. He's one of the reasons I adopted Boston and so many there apparently adopted me. RIP, Joe! #CakesAreCookin pic.twitter.com/NOsKjs39mR — 3-6-3 DP (@GeorgeFalkowski) March 9, 2024

Joe Fitz was always great to me at the @bostonherald – he was there for me for advice and also supported me and my family through some very tough losses. Condolences to Joe’s family and friends Appreciation: Joe Fitzgerald belonged to Boston https://t.co/YY00GtfZVb — Dave Wedge (@DaveWedge) March 9, 2024

So Sorry to learn of the passing of Joe Fitzgerald. always professional & a class act. He was always amazing as the MC ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ @BostonPoliceRA⁩ annual ball the way in which he told of the heroism and sacrifices of the families #RIPJoe https://t.co/0IvhCzEJZK — Daniel Linskey (@ChiefLinskey) March 9, 2024

[Boston Herald; Photo Credit: Boston Herald]