One challenge with calling college football is how multiple players on a roster can be assigned the same number as long as they play on different sides of the ball. That appears to be what led to an on-broadcast error on ESPN’s main broadcast of the CFP National Championship game Monday night, where ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit initially identified injured Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis as defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson. That led to Herbstreit and play-by-play broadcaster Chris Fowler briefly talking about the Buckeyes’ shortages on the defensive line, where starters Tommy Togiai and Tyreke Smith (amongst other players) were declared ineligible shortly before the game.

But this play came with Ohio State on offense, and it was Davis (who, like Jackson, wears #52) who was injured. Fowler later got his name right as he was being helped off. Here are those clips, with Herbstreit’s initial misidentification first and Fowler’s later comment following:

Kirk Herbstreit initially identified Antwuan Jackson as injured on this play instead of Wyatt Davis. pic.twitter.com/2jI9fBSnt4 — The Comeback NCAA (@TheComebackNCAA) January 12, 2021

Chris Fowler mentioned it was Davis that was hurt as he was being helped off. pic.twitter.com/PkvBhHxLJF — The Comeback NCAA (@TheComebackNCAA) January 12, 2021

Mistakes happen, but it’s certainly unfortunate to see that kind of misidentification when it comes to an injury.

