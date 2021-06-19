In shitty news to have to deliver, legendary Hawaii sportscaster Robert Kekaula passed away today.

Kekaula was known for calling Hawaii games that aired late into the night in the continental United States, often pushing past 3 AM Eastern for those fans with either a dedicated obsession to the sport or chronic insomnia. His flamboyant shirts drew a lot of attention, but he was a very welcome presence on the late broadcasts.

In addition to his game work, Kekaula worked as a local sports anchor and editor for KITV, a Hawaiian ABC affiliate. The network released their own statements:

KITV4’s General Manager Jason Hagiwara released the following statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that Robert passed away this morning at 8:25am.Robert was warrior…driven by a desire to win for viewers, guided by his humility and mental toughness, an uncommon common sense, and a prolific sense of humor.

He has shared his knowledge, his heart, and his passion with each of us.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the Kekaula Ohana.

More information on his services to follow.”

KITV4’s News Director Janice Gin provided the following statement:

This is a very sad for KITV and the community. Robert was a great friend and great journalist. A man of wisdom and passion, Robert was a guiding force in our newsroom. He leaves a legacy of being a great communicator, one who understood people of all walks. He appreciated the human spirit and human potential. He loved Hawaii, and the culture that made him proud to be a native son of the Islands.”