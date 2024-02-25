Photo Credit: NBC, Saturday Night Live on Twitter/X.

It’s hard to watch a sporting event without seeing several commercials for gambling websites or apps. Knowing that one of the sketches on Saturday Night Live felt particularly on brand.

It started with an overhead shot of the Las Vegas strip before quickly cutting to host Shane Gillis. The early part of the sketch talked about how easy it is to not only place bets but win them. Kenan Thompson excitedly exclaimed, “With so many games to bet on, you almost can’t lose.”

The mood of the sketch then turned with the line, “But there’s a dark side, as well.” Interestingly enough, that’s precisely when things got significantly more funny. We were introduced to “Rock Bottom Kings,” where gamblers can bet on how, when and what their (less successful) gambling friends will lose.

SNL's Rock Bottom Kings skit feels pretty on point.pic.twitter.com/xH4Ha4JFuE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 25, 2024

The response was overwhelming.

“Rock Bottom Kings” was a clear hit for Saturday Night Live.

The sketch was lauded for its comedy. Additionally, sports bettors seemed keen on the idea of “Rock Bottom Kings” becoming a reality.

Can you use Rock Bottom Kings in Massachusetts? — John Hyslop (@sloprules) February 25, 2024

Rock Bottom Kings would overtake Grindr on the App Store in one day — Stuart Feiner (@StuartFeiner) February 25, 2024

“Rock Bottom Kings” online gambling SNL commercial is perfect. No notes. — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 25, 2024

If they cover the Cedar Rapids area, I would like to place some bets. https://t.co/KZ915D3tlq — Tommy Lang (@tommylang1630) February 25, 2024

What's funny about the Rock Bottom Kings bit is I've wondered how far away we are from that being a real thing ? — ??????? ?????? (@Spencito_) February 25, 2024

Wait this is actually funny. This does not compute with SNL. https://t.co/NjUZhZIxtM — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) February 25, 2024

If there are any particularly industrious people out there thinking about apps that people might potentially enjoy, consider the response to “Rock Bottom Kings” as a potential focus group.

[Photo Credit: NBC, Saturday Night Live on Twitter/X]