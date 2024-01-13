Jan 30, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Rich Eisen on the set of the Rich Eisen radio show at the NFL Experience at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Many observers expected the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor celebration to turn into a disaster after the fractured relationships and controversy that emerged especially after ESPN’s Last Dance documentary. While that indeed came to fruition, it was a disappointing night for the Bulls because of something nobody could have expected.

Bulls fans booed the induction of former GM and dynasty architect Jerry Krause, even with his widow Thelma in attendance to accept the honor on his behalf. That combined with the absence of stars like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen turned what was supposed to be a celebration into a night of embarrassment.

Bulls announcer Stacey King was disgusted with fans who booed Krause, but in the process, also stirred up controversy of his own. While calling it “the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” King said that Chicago fans were better than that. Unlike say, fans in New York and Philadelphia.

“I hurt for that lady. It brought her to tears. And whoever booed her in this arena should be ashamed of themselves. That’s not Chicago. That’s New York, Philly…Chicago’s not like that,” King said.

That drew criticism from the likes of NFL Network host and native New Yorker Rich Eisen. Who said he was with King in his remarks, but didn’t need to throw the two east coast cities under the bus.

I was in full agreement with @Stacey21King up until the unnecessary East Coast slander. Im from NY and been to Philly a lot but had never seen a posthumous honoree booed to bring his widow to tears on a jumbotron anywhere except where it happened tonight. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 13, 2024

Im sure it ISNT indicative of Chicago. But you can communicate that while being rightfully critical of the behavior without slagging on other cities. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 13, 2024

King responded to Eisen’s critiques after the game was over on X with a lengthy reply that drew attention to players getting booed at the NFL Draft. Although he didn’t call them out by name, it was clear he was referring to Eagles, Jets, and Giants fans. He also stood by the fact that almost everyone agrees on that what happened in Chicago was wrong.

A quick stroll down memory lane reveals that King’s references are accurate. Donovan McNabb was famously booed by Eagles fans on his draft day, Jets fans have been notorious for booing multiple selections, and while it wasn’t at the draft, Giants fans around the country did not react well to the team drafting Daniel Jones in the Top 10. King also had an NBA example he could have cited when Knicks fans mercilessly booed the selection of Kristaps Porzingis in 2015. And that may have been the worst reception of them all.

Did King have to sideswipe New York and Philly while he was criticizing his own fans for their behavior? Probably not. Have New York and Philly fans given critics plenty of ammo to use over the years when it comes to the positivity of their fan behavior? Just ask Santa Claus.