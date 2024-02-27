Photo Credit: Bally Sports Detroit

Monday’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks featured an extremely hectic ending with the Knicks coming out on top with a game-winning layup from Knicks forward Josh Hart. After the game, Pistons head coach Monty Williams let his frustrations toward the officiating on the final play be known in an extremely heated postgame press conference.

The final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter in this game is perhaps the most action-packed and chaotic action of any game all season long. But in the midst of all the action, it looked like the Pistons may come away with a win after rookie forward Ausar Thompson stole the ball with 10 seconds remaining.

Instead, Thompson dribbled into a collision with Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo. No call was made on the contact between the two, which set up the game-winning layup from Hart.

Enjoy the most chaotic possession of the season, folks: pic.twitter.com/VHThIoB7BN — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) February 27, 2024

It sure looked like a call should have been by the officials when the contact happened. And after the game, Monty Williams entered his postgame press conference notably upset with the no-call.

“Where is the New York media now?” said Williams as he angrily took a seat in front of reporters. “The absolute worst call of the season. No call, and enough is enough. We’ve done it the right way. We’ve called the league. Sent in clips and we’re sick of hearing the same stuff over and over again.

“We had a chance to win the game and the guy dove into Ausar’s legs and there was a no-call. That’s an abomination, you cannot miss that in an NBA game, period. I’m tired of talking about it. I’m tired of our guys asking me ‘What more can we do coach?’ That situation is exhibit A to what we have been dealing with all season long, and enough is enough. You cannot dive into a guy’s legs in a big-time game like that and there be a no-call. It’s ridiculous and we are tired of it. We just want a fair game called, period. And I have nothing else to say. We want a fair game, and that was not fair. I’m done.”

Monty Williams calls out the officiating after a close 113-111 loss to the Knicks. #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/aMqT83jsL9 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) February 27, 2024

As you can likely tell, it sure seems like Williams is upset with far more than this game when it comes to the officiating in the NBA.

It likely also doesn’t help that his Pistons team is struggling heavily this season. Monday’s loss to the Knicks drops their season record to 8-49 on the year.

Regardless, Williams very clearly is not happy with the officiating in the NBA as a whole. And based on the no-call from the officials on the play in question, it’s certainly hard to blame him.

