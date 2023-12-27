Bally Sports’ New Orleans Pelicans broadcaster Joel Meyers employed some powerful voodoo Tuesday night, invoking a jinx just before a missed shot forced overtime.

The final couple of seconds of regulation in the Pelicans’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies featured a flurry of activity. With 1.5 seconds remaining, Grizzlies star Ja Morant got fouled, but a review nullified that call, leading to a jump ball. Memphis controlled the jump and called a timeout.

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas then fouled Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. on a lob attempt with .1 on the clock, sending Jackson to the line for two shots and chance to win, with Memphis trailing 103-102.

Jackson made the first shot to tie the score. Meyers immediately started trying to put a jinx on the Grizzlies star.

“He’s not missing. I wish he would,” Meyers said. “For those of you back home … he’s 8-of-8 at the line tonight.

“He’s not been able to shoot outside, but he’s been able to shoot … right … there,” Meyers said, just as Jackson shot his second free throw.

Jackson’s shot hit the front of the rim and bounded away.

“And he didn’t get it!” an excited Meyers said. “That’ll do it, overtime comes! Prayer’s been answered.”

“Who’s not missing, Joel?” analyst Antonio Daniels asked,

“Man, I wished it into existence, didn’t I?” Meyers said, chuckling. One can almost imagine him putting his Jaren Jackson Jr. voodoo doll away as he said that.

The incredibly rare reverse announcer jinx as Pelicans announcer Joel Meyers wills a missed Jaren Jackson Jr. free throw into existence to force overtime in a totally bizarre end to regulation against the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/5ApkdKZF3W — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 27, 2023

The fact Memphis was on the wrong end of an announcer jinx is fitting, given that in early December, Bally Sports Southeast Grizzlies play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica used the trick on Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant in a game.

“Durant has hit a franchise record 67 consecutive free throws,” Pranica noted, just before Durant missed a shot.

Announcer: "Durant has hit a franchise record 67 consecutive free throws." Kevin Durant: *misses free throw* pic.twitter.com/P6X3AE1Nc8 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 3, 2023

The Grizzlies went on to defeat the Pelicans, 116-115, in overtime. Perhaps Meyers put away his bag of black magic tricks too soon.

[Photo Credit: Bally Sports New Orleans]