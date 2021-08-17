Quinn Buckner had a storied playing career all the way through the NBA, and he’s been the color analyst for the Indiana Pacers on Fox Sports Indiana and now Bally Sports Indiana since 1999.

Now, he’s adding another impressive entry on an already impressive resume: chair of the board of trustees at Indiana University, Buckner’s alma mater. Buckner is the first Black person to hold the position at IU.

The university announced the news this morning:

One of IU’s most recognized alumni, Buckner has served on the board since his appointment in 2016. He is the vice president of communications for Pacers Sports and Entertainment and is a longtime professional basketball television analyst. Buckner earned a bachelor’s in business from the IU Kelley School of Business. A member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, he was part of IU’s undefeated 1976 men’s basketball team, captained the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team that won the 1976 gold medal, won an NBA championship during a 10-year professional career and was head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. He is on several not-for-profit boards, including the IU Foundation, the Pacers Foundation, the Indiana Youth Institute and Special Olympics of Indiana.

The school mentioned a bit of Buckner’s playing career there, but it’s really impossible to understate how accomplished he truly was at every level of basketball.

Quinn Buckner is one of 3 players who won a high school state championship, NCAA championship, NBA championship and Olympic gold medal (Magic Johnson & Jerry Lucas) and now he's the only one to also chair a university board of trustees https://t.co/mnAcAmIpPo — J.A. Adande (@jadande) August 17, 2021

Buckner is also a hell of an analyst, though calling local games for a smaller market team means he doesn’t get the immediate credit that would come for a broadcaster in a bigger market for two decades.

But he and partner Chris Denari form a very solid and entertaining duo, with Buckner able to offer excited calls for the home team (his trademark “Smothered Chicken!” phrase is never not a delight; that he only breaks it out a few times per year makes it even better) while still being able to point out when the officials were right to make calls against Indiana.

Buckner is the second former Indiana men’s basketball legend to get a high-profile position at the school this year, with Mike Woodson taking over the men’s team.

[Indiana University, photo credit Indiana University]