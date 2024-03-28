Miami Heat commentator Eric Reid whiffed and misremembered the 2022 NBA Finals. Credit: Bally Sports Sun

We’re all human and we make mistakes from time to time. That said, Miami Heat commentator Eric Reid had a rough one on Tuesday night.

The Heat played the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Miami at the Kaseya Center. Late in the first half, the Warriors had possession and tried to cut into a three-point deficit. Reid began to spin a yarn about the Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins.

“Andrew Wiggins, a guy who averaged 18 points and nine rebounds a game in the 2022 NBA Finals, which they lost to the Celtics,” Reid said.

After a brief pause, he added, “Two years ago, it was Boston in six to win it all.”

That would all be well and good… if it actually happened that way.

What did he just say lmfaoooo pic.twitter.com/rMiutGYeGO — Denver📈 (@doubledworth) March 27, 2024

History tells a different story than Reid’s version. The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals. Their victory gave them their fourth championship since the memorable 2015 season started their dynasty.

That’s a rough on-air gaffe, especially since Reid doubled down on his claim that Boston won, not Golden State. It’s not the first announcer flub, and it probably won’t be the last, either. It might not have been humorously done, but Reid will have to wear this one for a bit.

