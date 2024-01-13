Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul on Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal has long been outspoken and Big Diesel did so once more with comments about Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić.

During the most recent episode of The Big Podcast, Shaq called Nurkić “soft” and blasted him over his apparent response to the dust-up with Draymond Green that led to the Golden State Warriors star’s suspension.

O’Neal started by saying he’d have his “Katt Williams moment” before diving right in.

Shaq calls Jusuf Nurkic ‘soft’ for thinking about pressing charges on Draymond Green “You’re going to ruin what i created in the big man alliance…This is something I would tell you to your face if I saw you. You can’t press charges, you just gotta get your big a** up and hit… pic.twitter.com/mSfUim8r8V — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 12, 2024

“Per NBC Sports, I don’t know if it’s true or not,” O’Neal said. “But I wanna address it. Jusuf Nurkic, whatever his name is, is talking about pressing charges against Draymond Green. Now, I have a problem with that.

“Cause one, it just shows how soft you are as a big man,” O’Neal said. “You’re gonna ruin what I created in the ‘big man alliance.’ The reason Draymond hit you, sir, is because he knows you’re not gonna hit him back. So for you to say, even think about saying you’re pressing charges, you’re soft. This is something I would tell you to your face if I saw you. You can’t press charges, you just gotta get your ass up and hit somebody back. How bout that? With your big soft ass,” he said.

After the clip went viral, word got by to Nurkić, who denied saying that.

“Lmao first I never said that!!” Nurkic posted on X. “People be making sh*t up lol. Shaqilovic, I’m not from here, I’m not losing money, and nobody fighting in this NBA…”

Lmao first i never said that!!

People be making sh*t up lol Shaqilović I’m not from here , I’m not losing money and nobody fighting in this NBA… https://t.co/MuweiL317F — Jusuf Nurkić ?? (@bosnianbeast27) January 12, 2024

It doesn’t seem like anyone will drop the gloves here anytime soon. Nurkić’s denial of that report is right from the horse’s mouth, so any reply back now from Shaq could be interesting.

