Photo Credit: Bally Sports Southeast

Charlotte Hornets play-by-play announcer Eric Collins has become a beloved figure amongst NBA fans due to his passionate calls throughout the years. He produced another gem of a call on Monday night during the Hornets’ matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to an incredible play from Hornets rookie Brandon Miller.

Miller produced a highlight-worthy play near the end of the fourth quarter of Monday’s game, stealing a pass attempt from Lakers’ Austin Reaves and going coast-to-coast for a poster dunk over Rui Hachimura.

As great as the play was from Miller, the call from Collins may be even better.

“They are going to run that same play,” said Collins as the pass came from Reaves. “OH, HE RIPPED IT AWAY FROM HIM, JUST TOOK IT. OHHHHHH, ECSTASY!”

Eric Collins always brings the intense calls. ??️?pic.twitter.com/zzku5wedPJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2024

The kind of passion that Collins brings to the broadcast is simply something you can’t teach.

This also wasn’t the only moment of jubilation from Collins, as he had several moments towards the end of the game where he was extremely excited on calls pertaining to highlights from Miller.

“OH MY GOODNESS,” said Collins after a three-point make from Miller. HUM DIDDLY DEE!”

BRANDON MILLER CAN DO NO WRONG. pic.twitter.com/Z7xlBwxvVh — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) February 6, 2024

Viewers of the Bally Sports Southeast broadcast greatly appreciated Collins’ energy throughout the game.

LOL incredible call — ECSTASY!!!! pic.twitter.com/DyrG3r2N6s — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) February 6, 2024

Eric Collins is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/135ZcEu5M5 — Joe Metz (@JoeMetz34) February 6, 2024

Unfortunately for Hornets fans, Collins’ energetic calls throughout the game would not be enough for the team to come away with the victory, falling to the Lakers 124-118.

This loss for the Hornets drops them to 10-39 on the season, not exactly must-see television for most fans of the NBA. But as long as Eric Collins is the play-by-play man for the Hornets, the team will always be a treat to watch.

[Awful Announcing on Twitter/X, Photo Credit: Bally Sports Southeast]