Doc Rivers is no stranger to either the sidelines or the broadcast booth. When he left the ESPN booth abruptly this season to coach the Milwaukee Bucks, it marked the second time in his career that he left the broadcast desk to return to coaching. Granted, Rivers was successful, having coached the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008.

This time around, it’s been a little different, as Rivers and the Bucks have been challenged so far. This weekend is the NBA’s All-Star break, so the team and Doc will get some much-needed respite. While the NBA celebrated its All-Star festivities, Rivers made a surprising admission. The Bucks job may have opened after the team let Adrien Griffin go, but by no means did Doc want the job immediately.

In an interview published Sunday by Fox Sports, Rivers admitted that if it were up to him, he’d have taken the job now versus when he did.

“Taking a job when you’re about to go on the toughest road trip of the season is not the smartest decision,” Riversa admitted to Fox Sports’ Yaron Weitzman. “I even told them that: ‘Can we wait ’til All-Star break?’ You know, it would have been a lot nicer,” Rivers added.

Evidently, Doc’s request was denied. Milwaukee hired Rivers (amid unusual circumstances) in late January. Rivers might have had a more stirring career as an analyst, but we’ll never know.

