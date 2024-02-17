Feb. 18, 2010; Cleveland, OH, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony (15) talks with coach George Karl during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Carmelo Anthony and George Karl, two of the NBA’s all-time greats, feuded this week over something that happened almost 20 years ago.

NBA fans watched with a mix of fascination and disgust as their years-old feud continued.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star and future Hall of Fame member, opened the latest chapter in their feud on his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. Anthony recalled his 2004-2005 season with the Denver Nuggets, when Karl joined the team as its new head coach.

“I really don’t know the game when he came to the team. I’m 21 now,” Anthony said. “All I know is I got a big-name coach coming. George Karl, coached Milwaukee, coached Seattle … you know all of that. We get to Milwaukee after shootaround, [he] called me to his room and he tell me, ‘Hey man I think you [are] overrated.”

Anthony’s comments made a splash on social media, and caught the attention of Karl, who responded in the early a.m. hours Friday: “Hey @carmeloanthony let’s not do this. You’re telling stories that are 20 years old. Let’s move fwd And u were overrated and u wish your game was as efficient as Detlef’s” (Detlef Schrempf, whom Karl had coached in Seattle).

Hey @carmeloanthony let’s not do this. You’re telling stories that are 20 years old. Let’s move fwd ? And u were overrated and u wish your game was as efficient as Detlef’s. ? pic.twitter.com/AnP5hAJye4 — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) February 16, 2024

That 2004 meeting seems like a tactless way for Karl to essentially introduce himself to his star player, a guy who would go on to average 22.5 points per game in a 19-season career.

Karl, who entered the Hall of Fame in 2022, would coach nine seasons in Denver. Anthony starred for the Nuggets for 6 1/2 of those seasons, and put up some of the best stats of his career, which makes it hard to believe their relationship started on such an awkward note.

It’s also worth noting that Karl called out Anthony in his 2017 autobiography, Furious George: My Forty Years Surviving NBA Divas, Clueless GMs, and Poor Shot Selection.

It’s not the first time Karl has taken a shot at Anthony in recent weeks. In January, he called out Anthony for criticizing the Nuggets for giving Melo’s old uniform number, 15, to star Nikola Jokić.

Melo saved pro hoops in Denver. And he shouldn’t have demanded a trade. But the Nuggets can be petty. And multiple number 15s can hang in the Denver rafters. Happens all the time. And all those things can be true at once!! Life isn’t black and white. pic.twitter.com/EHOfGHnx1H — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) January 13, 2024

The NBA world roasted Karl for his 20-year-old comments to Anthony, as well as his decision to mean tweet back at Anthony.

Hmmmm. George Karl is one of three NBA coaches to win 1,000 games and never win a title. https://t.co/vgVhyDZfX8 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) February 16, 2024

Melo is literally TOP TEN ALL TIME in NBA history scoring 28,389 points and his former coach is calling him “overrated” https://t.co/7P68DRKiu5 — Brent Harvey (@Helloharv) February 16, 2024

Being able to communicate with different people effectively is the world’s most underrated skill. https://t.co/l69trqm4Lc — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) February 16, 2024

So it’s cool for George Karl to write a book discussing his 40 years of surviving “NBA divas” but former players can’t discuss stuff on podcasts? Yeah. Iight. https://t.co/uireC8eHox — Camille D. (@CamilleMonae) February 16, 2024



