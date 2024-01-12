CREDIT: TNT

A strange situation emerged Thursday night on TNT during the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Bucks jumped out to an early lead and maintained it throughout.

With Milwaukee up 100-62 late in the third quarter, TNT decided to switch the broadcast to another game, something commonly seen in the NFL but rarely in the NBA.

TNT moves off the Celtics-Bucks blowout in the 3rd quarter. "So, this game is out of hand, obviously. 100-62… And Oklahoma City, by the way, is up 36 at the half, so we're not going there. So, we'll try the Knicks and the Mavs, and it's a 47-28 game…" – Ernie Johnson ??? pic.twitter.com/fXJvptd2m8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2024

“So, this game is out of hand, obviously. 100-62. And Oklahoma City, by the way, is up 36 at the half, so we’re not going there. So, we’ll try the Knicks and the Mavs, and it’s a 47-28 game,” Inside The NBA’s Ernie Johnson said.

Making the situation even more bizarre was the fact that TNT later switched back to the Bucks/Celtics game after finding all of the other games to be out of hand, as well.

TNT switches back to the Celtics-Bucks blowout in the 4th quarter. 🏀📺 pic.twitter.com/0ZzyihFazM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the Inside the NBA crew had plenty of jokes about it situation after the game.

“It’s been tough to find a really close game around the NBA… In that Oklahoma City game, they’ve led by as many as 62 over Portland,” Johnson said.

This led Kenny Smith to ask Charles Barkley if he ever trailed by 60, to which Barkley replied, “Hell no! I ain’t never been down 60.”

“It’s been tough to find a really close game around the NBA… In that Oklahoma City game, they’ve led by as many as 62 over Portland.” – Ernie Johnson “Have you ever been down by 60?” – Kenny Smith “Hell no! I ain’t ever been down 60.” – Charles Barkley 🏀📺😂 pic.twitter.com/MiG93GAPMP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2024

It remains to be seen if this was just a one-time thing or if TNT would consider making a switch again in the case of a blowout.

