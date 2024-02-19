Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Eastern Conference forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball past Western Conference center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter in the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran sportswriter Bob Ryan offered some brutal hot takes on Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game, blasting it as a “farce” and “waste of time.”

Ryan’s take sharply divided X (formerly Twitter), with many fans strongly agreeing with his thoughts, while others labeled him as an out-of-touch “old man” up way past his bedtime.

Ryan, who turns 78 on Feb. 21, began working for the Boston Globe as a Boston Celtics beat writer in 1969, just a few months after the legendary Bill Russell retired. Obviously, the game has changed quite a bit since then, and Ryan thought this All-Star Game brought out the worst in the sport, even asking for NBA comissioner Adam Silver to intervene.

“Once again, these NBA stars are showing no respect for the game,” Ryan wrote on X. “It’s another Dunkarama and 3-point farce. Not a single hand in anyone’s face. I’ll see how TCM is doing. See you next year. What a waste of time. Adam, you must do something. It’s embarrassing for your sport.”

Once again, these NBA stars are showing no respect for the game. It’s another Dunkarama and 3-point farce. Not a single hand in anyone’s face. I’ll see how TCM is doing. See you next year. What a waste of time. Adam, you must do something. It’s embarrassing for your sport. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) February 19, 2024

That’s a scathing take on one of the NBA’s marquee events from an iconic sports personality, who while retired from full-time writing has made appearances on shows such as Pardon the Interruption and Around the Horn. And Ryan was just getting started. A few minutes later, he ripped the game once again.

“If you’re not personally offended but this disgraceful farce taking place right now in Indy, you don’t love or understand basketball,” Ryan tweeted. “These “All-Stars” should be censured. And where are the coaches? Have any of them have any pride? They’re all acting like athletic court jesters.”

If you’re not personally offended but this disgraceful farce taking place right now in Indy, you don’t love or understand basketball, These “All-Stars” should be censured. And where are the coaches? Have any of them have any pride? They’re all acting like athletic court jesters. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) February 19, 2024

As noted earlier, some fans wholeheartedly agreed with Ryan, while others were not kind.

i know the allstar game is for the kids but this might be what bob is talking about ? pic.twitter.com/FCnJMOQoBE https://t.co/M3Mpxl1b7a — brad auerbach (@CelticsPost) February 19, 2024

We need things like the NBA All-Star Game so we can protect the tradition of old sports writers getting unnecessarily angry at things. https://t.co/UZYbjHuv7P — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) February 19, 2024

People take the ASG way too seriously. There is no incentive for players to play hard and potentially injure yourself. https://t.co/rrfyWttFMB — SLO HOOPS FAN 🇸🇮 (@SloHoopsFan) February 19, 2024

I mean you aren’t wrong. The All star game is a joke. Think about NBA regular season and the way guys chuck up threes. If you think there will be any sort of coaching or cohesion in this game you are crazy. https://t.co/wldaQiho6b — Jason Ohlstein (@jason051198) February 19, 2024



While many fans enjoyed Sunday night’s game, don’t be surprised to see the NBA tweak the All-Star Game format again, just as the NFL and MLB have done in recent years after fans complained.

[Bob Ryan]