Bob Carpenter, virtually the only TV play-by-play voice Washington Nationals fans have ever known, said Friday he plans to broadcast two more seasons on MASN.

In a post to his X (formerly Twitter) account, the 70-year-old Carpenter laid out his plans for 2024 and 2025.

“My baseball family, I’m pleased to share that I’ll remain on Nationals TV for the next 2 seasons,” Carpenter wrote. “I’ll be doing most of the road games and around half at home. I’m grateful to the Nats and MASN for letting me wind down my career on these terms …

“and I want you to know that sharing these last 18 years with you has been the highlight of my long career. Love you guys; go Nats!”

Carpenter began doing Nationals games in 2006, one year after the franchise relocated from Montreal. But the veteran broadcaster is a familiar voice for many other sports fans as well. Before moving to Washington, Carpenter served as TV and radio announcer for 10 years with the St. Louis Cardinals and 16 years with ESPN.

Kevin Frandsen, who joined MASN and the Nationals in 2022, will return as color analyst, while Dan Kolko will return as the on-field reporter, pre- and post-game host, and fill-in PBP announcer.

Nats fans were thrilled that the popular Carpenter is hanging around for two more seasons.

