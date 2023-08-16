Jul 11, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Pedro Martinez before the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

In the most infamous moment of his career, Pedro Martinez threw down New York Yankees coach Don Zimmer in a huge brawl during the 2003 American League Championship Series. Martinez had another brutal takedown involving the Yankees Tuesday night.

The Hall of Fame pitcher, now an MLB analyst with TBS, mocked the Yankees after yet another underwhelming performance. The Yankees lost, 5-0 to the Atlanta Braves, putting them back at .500 for the first time since May 1, when they were 15-15. New York has now lost four straight games and has a 5-9 record in the month of August.

Following the game, TBS studio host Ernie Johnson asked Martinez for his take on the game. Martinez did not hold back.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s hard to watch the Yankees go that way,” Martinez said. “I remember watching the Yankees early in the season and when they were going well, they looked so confident. It was like watching a bulldog beat up on a chihuahua when they were playing those teams. Now, they look like the chihuahuas to any other team, especially a good team like the Atlanta Braves. It looks like no match.”

Pedro compares the Yankees to chihuahuas after their loss tonight ? pic.twitter.com/DTZq4KKHS1 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) August 16, 2023

“I don’t know what it is if it’s a confidence matter they have inside that clubhouse,” Martinez continued. “Is it a character matter that they have? But man, they shouldn’t look this vulnerable.”

Martinez, an eight-time MLB All-Star, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. He also works as a studio analyst with MLB Network.

[New York Post]