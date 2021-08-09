Earlier on Sunday, a fan at Coors Field was clearly heard on the broadcast hurling the n-word multiple times at Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson.

It was disgusting, obviously.

A fan at Coors Field just yelled the N-word at Lewis Brinson so loudly that the Bally Sports microphone picked it up. Absolutely horrible. That fan should be held just as accountable as the fan who threw a baseball at Verdugo. Ban him. — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) August 8, 2021

The video is widely available on Twitter, but hosting it here doesn’t seem like the right call, since the guy was just hoping to get the attention and because we don’t know who it is yet, which means there’s not yet been any consequences for this abhorrence.

A statement from the Colorado Rockies regarding the racial slur incident at the end of today's game: pic.twitter.com/85uN3f1pFZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

If the Rockies do find the fan (you’d like to think someone might come forward here, and we should know where the microphones are, for example) it’s not clear what will happen. Obviously a lifetime ban is the main punishment for fan misconduct, but as Chris Herring points out, it really is just too light, all things considered.

Our go-to has become, “Ban the fan for life!” Is it just me, or does that not really seem like that big a punishment? I’ve been feeling this way for months, w regards to fan behavior. Feels like the absolute minimum. — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) August 8, 2021

If the fan is identified, then there’s the possibility for some public outcry and shaming. But as of now, it’s just some anonymous racist shouting horrible shit from the safety of a crowd at a Black athlete. It’s fucking horrible, and hopefully he gets found out as quickly as possible.