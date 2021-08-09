MLBBy Jay Rigdon on

Earlier on Sunday, a fan at Coors Field was clearly heard on the broadcast hurling the n-word multiple times at Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson.

It was disgusting, obviously.

The video is widely available on Twitter, but hosting it here doesn’t seem like the right call, since the guy was just hoping to get the attention and because we don’t know who it is yet, which means there’s not yet been any consequences for this abhorrence.

If the Rockies do find the fan (you’d like to think someone might come forward here, and we should know where the microphones are, for example) it’s not clear what will happen. Obviously a lifetime ban is the main punishment for fan misconduct, but as Chris Herring points out, it really is just too light, all things considered.

If the fan is identified, then there’s the possibility for some public outcry and shaming. But as of now, it’s just some anonymous racist shouting horrible shit from the safety of a crowd at a Black athlete. It’s fucking horrible, and hopefully he gets found out as quickly as possible.

