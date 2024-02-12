Aug 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants former player Barry Bonds stands in the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLBTwitterBy Arthur Weinstein on

MLB discovered Sunday that there are just some things better left unsaid on X (formerly Twitter).

MLB’s official X account (@MLB) tweeted out a lengthy post for Black History Month. Hard to go wrong there, because there are plenty of deserving candidates worthy of honor.

MLB chose Barry Bonds. That turned out to be the wrong choice.

Bonds, of course, had an amazing career, with an MLB record 762 home runs and numerous other single-season and career records. Yet he also became the name and face most often associated with MLB’s infamous “steroid era.” That period cast a black eye on the sport that still leaves baseball fans and historians arguing what to think of players’ statistics during that period.

Baseball Hall of Fame voters passed over Bonds during his 10 years of eligibility and it remains to be seen if he’ll ever be honored in Cooperstown.

MLB honored him without mentioning any of the issues associated with his career.

No one can dispute Bonds had a great career, and many fans point out he had elite Hall of Fame numbers in the books long before anyone associated him with PEDs. Yet the fact remains he is a polarizing figure, and for MLB to tweet that without even acknowledging that aspect of his career is puzzling.

Fans vented about the MLB tweet. It’s worth noting that a majority who spoke out firmly believe Bonds deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Also, MLB does not operate the Hall, which is run by private interests, and it doesn’t select who gets into the HOF.

Perhaps MLB was actually sly like a fox with the Bonds post, encouraging discussion on his Hall of Fame case.

[@MLB]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein