The Houston Astros are World Series champions for the second time in franchise history (their last title was in 2017).

Houston beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park to win the title. After trailing 2-1 in the World Series, the Astros won three straight games.

The Astros also trailed 1-0 in Game 6, but superstar slugger Yordan Álvarez crushed a 450-foot home run to center field to give Houston a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

This is what the Álvarez blast looked and sounded like on the Fox broadcast, with Joe Davis on the call:

YORDAN ÁLVAREZ 450 FREAKIN’ FEET FOR THE 3-1 ASTROS LEAD! ⚾️? # WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ip20ceDHft — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 6, 2022

“Álvarez hits a high drive, center field, Vierling’s back… THIS GAME HAS TURNED UPSIDE DOWN!”

And here’s what it looked and sounded like — even inside the booth — on the Houston Astros Radio Network (790AM KBME and 94.5 FM), with Robert Ford on the call alongside former pitcher Steve Sparks.

We have lift off… pic.twitter.com/jeJJOwlzNU — Astros Radio (@AstrosRadioMLB) November 6, 2022

“Álvarez belts it, deep to center! It sends back Vierling! Still going back! At the wall! SEE YA LATER! SEE YA LATER! A 3-RUN HOME RUN FOR YORDAN ÁLVAREZ! AND THE ASTROS GO UP 3-1! WHAT A SHOT!”

Philadelphia had a runner on in the top of the ninth, but Ryan Pressly got Nick Castellanos to fly out down the right-field line to secure the championship for Houston.

Here’s the championship-clinching play with Davis on the call for the Fox broadcast:

THE HOUSTON ASTROS ARE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS! ⚾️? pic.twitter.com/OZUnvZmbIL — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 6, 2022

“Flyball down the right-field line… Tucker comes on… Kyle Tucker… THIS TIME THEY FINISH THE JOB! THE HOUSTON ASTROS, WORLD CHAMPIONS!”

And here’s Ford calling the final play on the Astros radio broadcast:

“The pitch is lifted to right by Castellanos… long run for Tucker… over toward the line, in foul territory… MAKES THE CATCH! AND THE HOUSTON ASTROS DO IT AGAIN! 2022 WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS! FOR THE SECOND TIME IN SIX YEARS, THE ASTROS… ARE BASEBALL’S BEST!”

Also, a great reaction from Sparks — with the fist pump and chair slide — waiting for that flyball to get caught.

[Photo Credit: Astros Radio Network on Twitter]