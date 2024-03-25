Tim and Jeff Kurkjian’s “Is This A Great Game, Or What?” podcast. (GreatGameOrWhat.com.)

For nearly three decades, ESPN analyst Tim Kurkjian has been a fixture on the network’s baseball coverage.

Originally hired in 1997, Kurkjian has been an on-field reporter for in-game coverage, a studio host, an analyst, and everything in between.

Starting March 28th, the Baseball Hall of Famer will add a new role to his arsenal: podcaster.

Monday morning on his X account, Kurkjian announced the launch of a new weekly baseball podcast called Is This A Great Game, Or What? that he will co-host with his son, Jeff. It will be released every Tuesday throughout the 2024 MLB season and seems like it will be a relaxed, free-flowing discussion of the previous week in baseball.

It’s a dream come true for a proud father: my son, @jpkurkjian, and I will launch a father-son baseball podcast on Opening Day March 28. After that, it will run every Tuesday of the season. Watch our trailer, follow the show at https://t.co/13q9q6U7h2! @GreatGameOrWhat pic.twitter.com/JhxfwDMWza — Tim Kurkjian (@Kurkjian_ESPN) March 25, 2024

A teaser trailer for the podcast that accompanied Kurkjian’s tweet says that the duo had been trying to get a podcast going “for at least five years,” before poking fun at each other’s very distinct voices.

The name is a reference to Tim Kurkjian’s second book, published in 2000 with the same title

Like his father, Jeff Kurkjian is also in the media business. After graduating from Syracuse in 2015 he got into radio and currently works at 92.5 XTU-FM in Philadelphia.

Is This A Great Game, Or What? will be available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get your podcasts.

[Tim Kurkjian]