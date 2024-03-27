Photo Credit: Spectrum Sportsnet Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Dodgers closed out spring training in Anaheim on Tuesday with a game against the Los Angeles Angels. Jared Karros pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the Dodgers with a special person watching on from the broadcast booth — his father.

Eric Karros, who won the National League Rookie of the Year with the Dodgers in 1992, is now part of the Dodgers broadcast team on Spectrum Sportsnet Los Angeles. He and broadcast partner, play-by-play man Stephen Nelson, were on hand for the younger Karros’ performance.

Karros took the mound for the seventh and eighth innings. After walking the first hitter he faced, Angels catcher Matt Thaiss, Karros got Zach Neto and Jack López to fly out. He then struck Jo Adell out looking to end the inning.

“Exhale, EK. JK’s got you,” Nelson said of the strikeout.

“I can get up. I gotta give him a little love here,” Karros replied as he applauded his son walking off of the mound.

With his dad in the booth, @Dodgers prospect Jared Karros put on a show at Angel Stadium! He also received a special standing ovation after his 4-strikeout scoreless appearance. pic.twitter.com/xLt53YbUej — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 27, 2024

But the night was not over for the younger Karros. Because of that, his father wasn’t done with the feelings of tension — or great relief.

Karros returned to the mound for the eighth inning and got things going with strikeouts of Mickey Moniak and Taylor Ward. Luis Rengifo prolonged Karros’ night with a single. The pitcher, though, shook that off and struck Nolan Schanuel out swinging to end the inning and his night.

“Jared Karros has got another one,” Nelson called.

“Let me get up,” Karros said. He then gave his son another standing ovation while also loose with a few happy, “Wooooooohs”

Perhaps it might have been more interesting to hear what Karros would have said had his son pitched poorly. But for the sake of the Karros family, this is a much better outcome.