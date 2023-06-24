Derek Jeter made his FOX debut during the MLB London Series on Saturday.

The illustrious former New York Yankees shortstop, who received 99.7 percent of the vote to enter Cooperstown, trollied around London with the rest of the MLB on FOX crew. They’re in London for the weekend set between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

That crew included lead anchor Kevin Burkhardt and two of Jeter’s former peers: Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz.

Derek Jeter makes his MLB on Fox debut. ⚾️? https://t.co/AuAODZUBbI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 24, 2023

Ortiz greeted Jeter with a boastful “EL CAPITAN!” and then awarded Jeter with a crown. Burkhardt also joked with Jeter that he’s already gotten acclimated with the way TV works.

The MLB on FOX crew also went around London on a double-decker bus. Ortiz played the role of tour guide on the bus as they explored several different landmarks in the city. They made sure to stop to take a selfie on the bus, though.

The group grabbed a pint, played soccer, and saw Big Ben. Rodriguez joked that he didn’t realize that there were so many Steelers fans, a joke Ortiz essentially “C’mon Man’d” him on.

All told, it seems like a pretty sterling debut for Jeter. He’s always had a good presence and style. While he wasn’t known for his sound bytes as a player, he certainly can bring an audience with him.

Needless to say, Derek Jeter probably won’t be leaving the FOX desk anytime soon, as he’s already having fun.

[MLB on FOX]