Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg, who has worked as a part-time analyst on the team’s TV broadcasts, announced Monday he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Sandberg, 64, made the announcement on Instagram, saying he was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last week and has started treatment.

He thanked his wife Margaret, family, and friends for their support.

“We will continue to be positive, strong and fight to beat this,” he wrote.

One of the greatest second basemen in MLB history, Sandberg earned 1984 NL MVP honors and made 10 All-Star appearances in 15 seasons with the Cubs before retiring in 1997. He earned induction into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

The man affectionately known as “Ryno” stayed busy in retirement, serving as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies from 2013-2015 and doing charitable work. He also worked a stint as a part-time analyst for the Marquee Sports Network beginning in 2021. In that role, he contributed to select game broadcasts, pregame and postgame shows as well as interview shows and podcasts.

Sandberg’s announcement drew a huge outpouring of well-wishes and prayers from fans on social media.

