The Chicago Cubs made headlines in Major League Baseball this weekend in signing free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger. The 2019 National League Most Valuable Player was perhaps the best available free agent, as MLB began Spring Training last week. Bellinger re-signed with the Cubs after joining them for the 2023 MLB season.

Humorously, it turns out that a Cubs fan was ahead of everyone in the MLB reporting world. User @Lisa_L_Dobbs noted earlier this week, on Tuesday specifically, that she heard Bellinger re-upped his deal with the Cubbies. She said she went online and saw nothing, so much like everyone else, she was wondering if it was true. But she had some salt to it also through connections she had.

Dobbs joined MLB Network Radio to discuss the surreal moment and how she pulled it all off.

"I googled it and didn't see anything. Then, I grabbed my phone and went on social media and didn't see anything."@Lisa_L_Dubbs explains how she was able to out-scoop @JeffPassan on the #Cubs re-signing Cody Bellinger:@Cubs | #LisaWasRight pic.twitter.com/ERi098OCwJ — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 25, 2024

“I was at work, stressing out on my computer, and I got a text from a group. Some of my best friends have been Cubs fans forever, and we go to every opening game together. So, we have a text thread that’s really kind of crazy. So I get this text from my girlfriend, shout to Jen and her dad Tom, and she said, ‘Hey, we heard that Bellinger signed with the Cubs. But we heard it was a 3-year deal for $100 million.’ And so right away, I stepped back from what I was doing on the computer, and I just kind of Googled it, and I didn’t see anything. And then I grabbed my phone and looked on social media and didn’t see anything.

“And I know that Joe from Obvious Shirts is amazing, and I know he sometimes has inside scoops. So I thought, you know what? He posted about the opening Spring Training game so I’m going to just ask and see if he knew anything about it. And the next thing I know, later on that day I went on a walk to destress. My watch was kind of beeping all the time, and I thought, ‘Wow, did I meet that goal already? My steps?’ And I glanced down and saw it was Twitter. And I thought, ‘Oh, that’s odd.’ And then I kept walking, and my phone kept blowing up, and my watch kept blowing up. I thought, maybe I should take a look at this. And then I saw that Joe had retweeted my comment. And so there’s one thing I do know and it’s that Cubs Nation is very passionate about the Cubs and baseball.”

Sometimes, you just wind up in the right place at the right time.

