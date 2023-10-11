Photo credit: Fox 9

If you’re going to broadcast a news report on-scene, you might as well embrace the atmosphere. Minnesota’s Fox 9 did just that.

The Minnesota Twins find themselves on the brink of elimination after losing Game 3 of their American League Division Series to the Houston Astros Tuesday night. Following the loss, Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul sent sports anchors Ahmad Hicks and Jim Rich to Target Field to host the network’s postgame show. As hordes of disappointed Twins fans exited the stadium, one saw the bright lights of Fox 9 and quickly decided to pour out his heart and soul on camera.

Tipsy fan professes his love for the Twins while friend attempts to drag him away from the TV crew pic.twitter.com/UShEv1iK7A — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 10, 2023



“Tomorrow night, boys,” the cautiously optimistic and perhaps slightly inebriated Twins fan said while poking his head onto the broadcast. “We got tomorrow night.”

Hicks and Rich could have attempted to box out the fan, but instead, they relished his opinion. “You’re optimistic, huh?” Hicks asked.

“I can’t not be,” the fan said while fighting off his friend from repeatedly attempting to pull him away from the camera. “It’s been 21 years, and you can’t not stand behind them. They’ve had a great year. Sorry, have a great night. Go Twins! We’re not done yet!”

Last week, Fox 9 similarly sent Rich to Target Field to capture the atmosphere after the Twins won their first postseason game since 2004. And if they’re going to embrace the raucous crowd after a big win, it’s only fair to do the same after a disheartening loss.

Sometimes, letting a tipsy fan intrude on a live news broadcast can present problems for the anchor or reporter. But this fan, seemingly named Jimmy, just wanted to give the fanbase a much-needed pep talk.

[Fox 9]