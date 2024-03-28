Throughout Major League Baseball, few announcers are more synonymous with their teams than Milwaukee Brewers radio play-by-play man Bob Uecker.

Uecker, who turned 90 in January, has been calling Brewers games since 1971, the year after the team moved to Milwaukee.

He’s also transcended sports by appearing in commercials, films, and TV shows over the years.

As the legendary broadcaster has gotten older, though, his schedule has naturally been cut down a bit, as he only calls Brewers home games now.

On Wednesday, the Brewers confirmed that he would be on the call for the team’s home opener on April 2, and will take it day by day from there.

“Bob Uecker calling the first pitch of the Brewers home opener is the official start of summer in Milwaukee,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said Wednesday in a statement, via the Associated Press. “Bob expects to be back at the mic on April 2 to call the game on WTMJ and the network, and he’ll take it one day at a time after that.”

While it’s unclear what that means, specifically, it’s fair to say that Uecker will be around and calling as many home games as he wishes and as his health allows. The games Uecker cannot call will go to Jeff Levering and Lane Grindle, who join Uecker in the booth for all Brewers home games.

