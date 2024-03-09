Photo Credit: Space City Home Network

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy performed well on the mound in the team’s matchup on Saturday against the Washington Nationals. But his performance in the broadcast booth after his start may have been even better, highlighted by his call of his teammate Yordan Álvarez’s home run.

Urquidy pitched for four innings, allowing only one run and exiting the game while his team held a 5-1 lead, which is always a great sight for any pitcher.

After he finished up for the day in the top of the fourth inning, Urquidy joined Astros play-by-play man Todd Kalas and color commentator Geoff Blum for the bottom half of the inning.

The first batter of the bottom half of the fourth was Yordan Álvarez, who wasted no time to give Urquidy even more to cheer about with a solo home run to right field. Urquidy had some pretty hilarious of the home run.

“Oh hold on hold on homer? Yes,” said Urquidy. I want that every day. We love him, we love him. That’s a big homer, yeah big fly.”

"We love him, we love him … big fly." José Urquidy got to call a Yordan homer. ? pic.twitter.com/V4KSNqy1Bu — MLB (@MLB) March 9, 2024

While Urquidy may not be a natural in the booth, viewers certainly appreciated his genuine reaction to his teammate’s home run.

“I want that everyday” same urquidy same? — SVT_Eric04⚡️? (@Svt_Eric04) March 9, 2024

We love him too Urquidy. — Mr.Wiggz (@MrWiggz80015) March 9, 2024

Álvarez’s “big fly” helped the Astros secure a 9-4 victory in the game and Urquidy’s second win in spring training thus far. So it is safe to say that both Urquidy and Astros fans hope that this is a sign of things to come from Álvarez in the regular season.

[MLB on Twitter/X]