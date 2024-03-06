While renderings of the A's new stadium in Las Vegas were supposed to be under an embargo, but nobody communicated that to the media until it was too late. Photo Credit: Melissa Lockard, BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and HNT Photo Credit: Melissa Lockard, BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and HNT
MLBBy Michael Dixon on

On Tuesday, MLB fans got a look at renderings of what the Las Vegas Athletics stadium will look like when and if the franchise makes the announced move from Oakland to Vegas. Only, fans weren’t supposed to see it until Wednesday.

Melissa Lockard of The Athletic shared a media release from, BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and HNT, the firm which will design the stadium. One tweet shared a photo of what the stadium will look like from the outside (bearing a striking resemblance to the Sydney Opera House) while the second rendering was from inside of the stadium, during a game.

For reference, those tweets were shared at 2:52 and 2:53 p.m. Eastern time, respectively.

Minutes later, Lockard had a follow-up tweet.

“Oops, they say that it should have been embargoed until tomorrow. But that was after I tweeted it, so…”

Lockard later noted, “I honestly wasn’t trying to break any news. The release didn’t have an embargo on it. I figured everyone would be pushing it out. And then the embargo came in six minutes later after I already had. Oy.”

At 3:40, the A’s posted the renderings on the team’s official Twitter page.

The renderings themselves were widely panned, as was how they became public.

For anyone unaware, media embargos are fairly common. A key element is, if something is under an embargo, that needs to be clarified before (or at least at the same time as) sharing anything. For something as significant as an MLB team’s new stadium renderings, sending out an embargo notice six minutes after the renderings might as well be six hours.

This is just the latest botch in a project that’s been full of them.

[Melissa Lockard on Twitter/X, Photo Credit: Melissa Lockard, BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and HNT]

About Michael Dixon

About Michael:
-- Writer/editor for thecomeback.com and awfulannouncing.com.
-- Bay Area born and raised, currently living in the Indianapolis area.
-- Twitter:
@mfdixon1985 (personal).
@michaeldixonsports (work).
-- Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com
Send tips, corrections, comments and (respectful) disagreements to that email. Do the same with pizza recommendations, taco recommendations and Seinfeld quotes.

View all posts by Michael Dixon