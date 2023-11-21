Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Jon “Stugotz” Weiner has a message for Travis Kelce: Stop focusing on your podcast, get out of the tabloids with Taylor Swift, and get back to the gridiron.

Otherwise, Kansas City Chiefs fans will turn on you.

“Chiefs fans are going to start doubting Travis Kelce,” Stugotz said on Monday’s edition of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. “If they lose a couple of more games, they’re going to start to say Travis Kelce is not as focused as he has been in years past.”

Now, Stugotz also very much does not endorse that line of thinking. That much he made clear as well.

“He doesn’t see it coming, he’s new to the game, I’m telling him right now, it’s going to come,” Stugotz added. “I’m not doing it though.”

“He’s focused on Taylor Swift…He’s focused on his podcast…He’s not focused on football…” – @Stugotz790 sends a message as well as a warning to Travis Kelce. #ChiefsKingdom ? https://t.co/FpCpPh7d9J pic.twitter.com/zC5xxvjcRD — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 21, 2023

Stugotz is merely a conduit for the everyday sports fan in Kansas City, Missouri.

“This is not me, this is Chiefs fans,” Stugotz said. “It’s just a warning to Travis my friend, it’s coming unless you get your act together and start to focus on football again.”

No, this is purely a warning. The backlash is coming. Kelce has been the apple of Kansas City Chiefs’ fans eyes for years, but that is all over now.

A fumble late on Monday Night Football, a big feature in the Wall Street Journal and tons of off-field attention, Stugotz believes, is a recipe for fan revolt.

But not any backlash from Stugotz himself. Of course.

“I don’t care,” Stugotz finished. “You’re a Hall of Famer in my book, it doesn’t matter.

“But if you don’t think Chiefs fans are going to turn on you, you have another thing coming.”

Fortunately for Kelce, the Chiefs have Las Vegas, Green Bay up next. Later in December, they face New England and Las Vegas again.

If losing is the key ingredient to this supposed backlash, Kelce and Kansas City should be able to avoid it.

[The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on YouTube]