Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Jake Tapper joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Monday morning to celebrate a Philadelphia Eagles win and welcome the show to the Max streaming service, but quietly revealed his cowardice in the process.

Asked whether he took the occasion of an Eagles victory over Wolf Blitzer’s beloved Buffalo Bills to talk smack to the veteran newsman, Tapper demurred. In fact, he buttered Blitzer up and praised him rather than utter a single brag.

“Normally, I would be a huge smack talker,” Tapper said. “But I have reverence and respect for Wolf, so I do not.”

Tapper explained he has adopted Michigan fandom since his daughter committed there for rowing and is more than happy to go to bat for Big Blue. But he draws the line at the legendary Wolf Blitzer.

“He’s an icon,” Tapper added. “I can’t.”

Tapper explained Blitzer is in fact the only colleague or friend who is so hallowed that he rises above the sports fan ritual of trash talk.

“Anderson (Cooper) doesn’t like sports at all, so he doesn’t care,” Tapper said. “But I’m not going to give it to Wolf.”

Tapper then revealed he has a friend from Buffalo who received everything Blitzer didn’t. The CNN anchor even used generative AI to create an image of an Eagle killing a Buffalo to send the message to his friend more deeply.

With Philadelphia on its way to take the NFC once again and Jalen Hurts playing at an MVP level as well, Tapper has a lot to be happy about. Just don’t expect him to be in Blitzer’s ear any time soon.

