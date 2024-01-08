Photo credit: WBAY

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is one of the best defenders in the NFL. He also might just be a fan looking for his 15 seconds of fame.

With the Packers combatting the departure of Aaron Rodgers by returning to the playoffs behind quarterback Jordan Love this season, Green Bay’s ABC affiliate WBAY sent reporter Emily Roberts to Lambeau Field Monday morning to soak up the positive feelings around the team. During the local newscast, a person wearing Packers gear snuck up behind Roberts to crash the report with an important message.

Jaire is 1 of 1 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H0gm7HB65l — FIRE JOE BARRY (@lambeau_nations) January 8, 2024



“I’m just here to tell you Pack is back!” the person said.

“You heard it from a fan right here,” Roberts said as she attempted to smoothly roll with the live TV interruption. “Pack is back!”

But the audience wasn’t just hearing it from “a fan,” they were hearing it from Pro-Bowler Jaire Alexander. In defense of Roberts, her report began with a montage of fans reacting to Green Bay’s victory on their way out of Lambeau Sunday night. And without getting a good look at Alexander, it wasn’t farfetched to assume he was just another fan attempting to crash the local news.

Green Bay reporters should be on the lookout for Alexander, however, because this wasn’t the first time the Packers’ cornerback crashed something. Two weeks ago, against the Carolina Panthers, Alexander deemed himself a team captain and crashed the coin toss, garnering himself a suspension for their Week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

But Alexander was back against the Chicago Bears, the Packers are back in the playoffs, and it all led to a hilarious local news moment Monday morning.

[WBAY]