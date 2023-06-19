Like many opposing fans who tune into a MASN broadcast, Nationals outfielder Victor Robles decided not to listen to play-by-play voice Bob Carpenter. Yes, Robles isn’t tuning into MASN while running the basepaths at Nationals Park, but that didn’t stop Carpenter from politely requesting that the 26-year-old not get picked off first base.

“Victor, do not get picked off with Lane Thomas batting,” Carpenter said, as Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo checked in on Robles over at first base. “[Robles] has shown more discipline on the bases this year. Stealing, he’s 8 out of 9, but you’re down by two. And your best power hitters in the batter’s box.”

apparently victor robles doesn't listen to the announcers pic.twitter.com/F7TZr2P6v7 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 18, 2023

Down 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth, there would be no need for Robles to make the final out of the inning trying to steal second. As Carpenter mentions, Thomas is at the plate and he leads all Nationals in home runs (11) and RBIs (35).

Robles certainly has the ability to swipe a bag every now and then, but he also has the propensity for making base running blunders. Fortunately, those have been few and far between for the Nationals this season, as Robles is in his seventh season in the big leagues. However, he still had a tendency to make mental errors with those like Carpenter left scratching their heads.

Throwing over has become a lost art in today’s Major League Baseball. Pitchers are allowed just two disengagements, not two pick off throws. So, anything more than two disengagements would be considered a balk unless the pitcher is able to pick the runner off.

Robles took a healthy lead against Luzardo, who has allowed 13 of 18 steals in 76 career games. While he is a left-handed pitcher, his pick-off move isn’t deterring runners like Robles to try and swipe a bag. And no matter how unnecessary, it seems like Robles was trying to force another disengagement and try to make something happen. Instead, Luzardo caught him flat footed and picked him off first base.

“That cannot happen and it just did,” Carpenter said in obvious disgust. “I don’t know what else to say.”

Robles managed to run the Nationals out of the fifth inning. And Washington would go on to lose 4-2 to Miami. Perhaps if Robles had listened to Carpenter and not gotten picked off first base, Thomas would’ve had a chance to tie the game. I guess we’ll never know.

That play itself was a microcosm of the season for a 27-43 ballclub that is now 18 games out of first place in the National League East. So, it’s not surprising that Carpenter would show his disgust with a mental error that can’t happen in that situation, as this has been somewhat of a commonality with Robles over his tenure with the team.

Carpenter knows the Nationals like the back of his hand, so maybe that’s why he was able to see Robles getting picked off before it happened.

[Codify Baseball on Twitter; photo from Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports]