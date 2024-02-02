Oct 16, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi before game three of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

For the third time in his broadcasting career, Joe Girardi will join the YES Network. The former World Series-winning manager will return to YES for the upcoming 2024 Major League Baseball season.

Longtime Yankees insider and YES Network analyst Jack Curry broke the news of Girardi’s hire to the network.

“Joe Girardi has been hired by the YES Network as an analyst for 2024,” Curry said. “Girardi, who managed the Yankees to their last title in 2009, also contributed to 3 titles as a catcher. As a player, coach, manager & broadcaster, he’s spent 17 seasons w/ the Yanks. Welcome to the booth, Joe.”

After Spring Training in 2004, YES hired Girardi to work in the network’s third year in existence. Girardi maintained a presence both in the booth and on the network, participating in the popular Yankees On Deck show. Then in 2007, YES Network hired Girardi again. Shortly after that stint, Girardi rejoined the pinstripes as the team’s manager. They won a World Series in 2009 and reached the American League Championship Series several times under him.

As of now, it’s unclear if Girardi plans to be in the booth, in the studio, or a hybrid of both. Whatever the case, Yankee fans will see a familiar face return to their favorite network this season. Girardi spent the last year working for Marquee Sports Network in Chicago, the Cubs’ regional sports network.

