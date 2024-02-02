Harold Kuntz, Kansas City sports reporter.

Harold Kuntz has had a front seat to the most successful era in Kansas City Chiefs history. Since joining FOX4 Kansas City in January 2019, the sports anchor has covered all four of the team’s runs to the Super Bowl.

With the Chiefs gunning for their third championship in five years, we thought this would be a good time to catch up with Kuntz. We spoke to him about Kansas City’s most surprising trip to the title game.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: How has covering the Chiefs this season been different?

Harold Kuntz: “It has been different because this is statistically the worst one if you just go based purely on numbers from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The development of Rashee Rice has been good, but otherwise, the receivers have dropped passes, the most dropped passes in the league. The penalties have been high. Also, this has been a defensive-led team. We’ve all had to adjust from high-flying, Patrick Mahomes magic to this really good defensive team.”

What has media access been like?

“Pretty much like any other NFL team. We get Patrick on Wednesdays. Travis has been, I’d say every other Friday he will address the media. But ever since he started being more popular than the team and dating someone more popular than the NFL, he’s been not as involved in the regular press availabilities. He doesn’t do them often. That’s no slight on him. He’s a veteran. He’s been in the league for over 10 years. He doesn’t have to, and frankly, doesn’t need to. We’d love to hear from him because he’s great when he talks. But he’s got his podcast. And we have to take a lot from his podcast sometimes. Chris Jones is a regular on Wednesday. Those are your three main stars. But everybody else, as long as you have a good enough working relationship with them, they’ll talk.”

How has Mahomes been with the media?

“He has been pretty much the same person. You can tell when he’s frustrated. During Wednesdays, sometimes you can tell things aren’t going well. He’s frustrated, his hair might be a little out of sorts. But he’s the same guy who’s superstitious. He wears casual clothing for home games and is suited up for the road games. I saw him in the locker room after the Miami game, and he was pretty jovial. Him and Chris Jones were talking about college basketball scores. He’ll be more than happy to talk to you about Texas Tech all the time.”

Mahomes 5-5 on that drive .. 3 of those to Kelce. Perfectly executed. https://t.co/bpubX9nKal — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 28, 2024

How has Taylor Swift affected your coverage?

“People look at Taylor Swift stuff. It’s still some of our most-watched stuff. She does her entrance into Arrowhead Stadium, and we all get video of her walking in. She’s pleasant to everybody before she heads up to the suites. She usually hangs out in the Kelce suite or the Mahomes suite. The attention has helped our business for sure. The first time she came, I believe it was the Chicago Bears game back in week three, that was a huge deal. That was massive. It’s still massive, but in the Kansas City area, we’re kind of used to it. At this point, now we’re surprised when she doesn’t go to a game.

“I was right next to her during the AFC Championship ceremony. She has tons of security around. They strictly tell you, ‘Just video only. Don’t try to pull her over for an interview.’ Viewership for Chiefs coverage is at an all-time high. If you add Taylor Swift to it, or Travis Kelce, it’s even higher.”

Could you describe the atmosphere when Swift first came to Arrowhead?

“Rumors were circulating. About an hour, two hours beforehand, my colleague confirmed she was coming before Adam Schefter. They were trying to keep it pretty discreet. Nobody knew where she was walking in. The big story was when everybody saw her with Travis walking out. Jarrett Payton caught that video. He shared it with us. It went it went off like crazy. All of a sudden, everything changed. Taylor Swift became the biggest story.”

An idea of how it is chasing a celebrity off the field. Yes, the celebrity is Taylor Swift. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/eaTYriGAJW — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 29, 2024

Last year at this time, Donna Kelce was the big story. What have your interactions with her been like?

“Donna’s great. I’ve interviewed her before. I would just text her. But now she’s got a publicist, and she’s got people around her. So, it’s a little harder to get with her because her schedule is full. (In November when) the Eagles played the Chiefs, Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, was in town promoting field hockey in the Kansas City area. Donna Kelce came with her. We talked for a bit off-camera, and I asked if she had time for (an interview). She said, ‘I have to do something. I can’t speak right now.’ Turns out she was doing an interview with Good Morning America. She’s a celebrity in her own right.”

Has it been fascinating to watch the Kelces become their own business?

“That’s a good way to put it. When I first met Travis Kelce, he was promoting a new line of clothing apparel and Operation Breakthrough. He does a lot with the kids in the community. He was doing this before Travis Kelce became Travis Kelce. Remember, Travis Kelce was a reality star three or four years into the league. He did that E! Entertainment show (Catching Kelce), which was terrible. This was before SNL and all the commercials. I can see where there is a little bit of fatigue with the Kelces because they’re involved in so much. But he deserves it. He’s always wanted to be an entertainer.”

You grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Could you tell us about your viral moment when you celebrated their Super Bowl victory on air in 2018?

“I was working in Oklahoma. We had a nine o’clock newscast on the secondary station. So, I had to go on the air for a segment. I didn’t bring my phone with me. The game was going on. The producer surprised me. I had no idea it went final until I saw the score. The video shows the rest.”

Did you get into any trouble?

“Originally, there was a little bit of flack. My bosses were upset with me, but then they realized how much attention it was getting. They were like, ‘Alright, whatever. It’s fine. Just try not to do that again.'”

What was it like watching the Eagles face the Chiefs last year?

“Busy. I was so busy. I never really had a chance to take the time to realize, ‘Oh, my childhood team was playing the Chiefs, and I get to watch them play in the Super Bowl.'”