While Saturday's game between college hockey powerhouses Boston College and Boston University was fantastic, the broadcast on NESN was not. Photo Credit: NESN Photo Credit: NESN
The Green Line Rivalry between Boston University and Boston College is one of the best in all of sports. Saturday’s game between the two also matched up the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the country.

But while the game was fantastic, the broadcast was not.

No. 2 Boston College defeated No. 1 Boston University. Trailing 4-3, the Terriers threatened to tie the game in the final seconds, but the Eagles held strong and came away with the win. But those watching on television might have had a hard time figuring out what was happening.

Play-by-play man Tyler Murray was heard saying, “Eight Seconds left. Peterson in the corner,” referencing Boston University forward Dylan Peterson. Only, at that moment, the video was not synched to the audio, as the picture showed 21 seconds left and the puck in Boston University’s defensive zone. Making matters worse, the picture was frozen.

The video then re-emerged briefly, while the audio skipped. Because the next thing heard on the broadcast was Murray excitedly saying, “Make a statement in Boston, Massachusetts. Two wins over the No. 1 team in the country.” While that was happening, the video showed the final 10 seconds of the game. It again cut out with 0.3 seconds remaining.

Tyler’s call of the game was certainly fine. Once the video finally caught up, it was clear to see that his call of the final seconds was on the money.

The production, though, was anything but fine. It was certainly not befitting of a great rivalry between two great teams.

