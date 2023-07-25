Jul 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jordan Westburg (11) hits a home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Is the announcer jinx a real thing? Well, it may depend on what team you root for. But after what took place in Monday’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies, even if you’re a fervent denier of the announcer jinx, perhaps consider that the reverse jinx may be a thing.

Jordan Westburg, the Orioles’ No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, stepped up to the plate in the top of the second inning of Monday’s contest. As the infielder dug into a 1-0 account against Phillies starter Christopher Sanchez, Ben McDonald, the Orioles color commentator for MASN Telecats, mentioned that the 24-year-old top prospect had yet to hit his first career home run

Well, that changed in an instant.

“Westy’s still looking for his first home run, speaking of home runs,” McDonald said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

Less than 10 seconds after McDonald uttered those words, the Mississippi State product drove a flyball that hugged the foul pole in right field and just cleared the fence to give the O’s a 1-0 advantage.

"Westy's still looking for his first home run, speaking of home runs. It's just a matter of time." Very next pitch: Jordan Westburg hits his first career home run pic.twitter.com/slLcbjNAmA — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 24, 2023

“He drives this to right field, to the corner it goes, down the line it goes,” Orioles play-by-play voice Kevin Brown said. “And there’s No. 1.”

“That didn’t take much time, did it? Much more time,” McDonald quipped.

“The first major league home run for young Jordan Westburg,” Brown said. “He goes the other way and he finds the right field bleachers here in Philadelphia. 1-0 Baltimore.”

This isn’t the first instance of an announcer’s reverse jinx, but it is the timing that sets McDonald’s apart and makes it a truly amazing moment.

