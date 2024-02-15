Screen grab: Spectrum SportsNet

As it turns out, LeBron James isn’t the only Ohio native to make history for the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Stu Lantz sidelined due to a medical procedure, Allie Clifton filled in as the lead analyst for Spectrum SportsNet’s broadcast of the Lakers’ 138-122 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. In doing so, Clifton became the first woman to call a television broadcast for the Lakers franchise in its 77-year history.

A native of Van Wert, Ohio, Clifton got her broadcasting start with ABC’s Toledo affiliate, WTVG, before joining what was then known as Fox Sports Ohio as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ sideline reporter in 2012. Following James’ departure to the Lakers in 2018, the former Toledo Rockets forward also took her talents to Southern California, joining Spectrum SportsNet as the network’s studio host.

Big deal alert. @RealAClifton will make history by becoming the first woman to be on the call of a Lakers game in team history. She’ll be filling in for Stu Lantz as the color analyst on @SpectrumSN. pic.twitter.com/H4syjZVkF1 — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 15, 2024

In addition to her television work, Clifton has also co-hosted the Road Trippin’ podcast with former Cavs players Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. Following the news that Clifton would be making Lakers history, both Jefferson and James — who did not play in Wednesday’s game — took to X to celebrate.

????????????????!!!! Super happy and proud @RealAClifton. So ?????? — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 15, 2024

“Support the people that support you!” Jefferson wrote in a follow-up post. “I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in broadcasting if it was for her help before and after I retired!”

[Dan Woike on X]