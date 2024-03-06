Kathryn Tappen will be on the sidelines for the big-time matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame this weekend. Photo Credit: NBC Sports

Kathryn Tappen, currently the sideline reporter for the Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC, is returning to her NHL Network roots.

The NHL Network announced on Tuesday that Tappen would be returning as a studio host and reporter. The veteran sportscaster will make her season debut on NHL Network’s NHL Now at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 6th, alongside Mike Rupp and Kevin Weekes.

Having previously served on air at NHL Network from 2011-15, Tappen reacted to returning to cover the NHL nearly a decade later.

“I am thrilled to be reuniting with my former teammates at NHL Network,” said Tappen in a statement. “A special thank you to the NHL, Steve Mayer, and Josh Bernstein for making this possible. As we enter into the final stretch of the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there’s no greater time to be jumping back into the sport I love, as we prepare to award one team the greatest trophy in all of sports. For my entire career, it’s been an honor to cover this league. I am energized and excited at the thought of returning to the great folks at the NHL Network.”

Following her recent departure from NBC’s golf coverage, Tappen sought diverse avenues, landing her current role with the Big Ten while simultaneously rejoining the NHL Network. She was previously a prominent figure in NBC’s NHL coverage and a familiar face on the sidelines for Notre Dame football.

Beyond her previous role at NHL Network, Tappen also held a prominent position as a lead host for NBC Sports’ NHL coverage from 2014 to 2021. This included her involvement in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Notably, she made history in March 2020 by anchoring the first-ever NHL game broadcast produced entirely by a female crew in the United States.

“We are incredibly excited to have Kathryn back at NHL Network,” said Vice President of Programming Josh Bernstein in a statement. “Her love for the game of hockey is infectious, and it shows in how she covers it.”

[Kathryn Tappen on Twitter/X, NHL Network PR]