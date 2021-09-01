MLB Network is making it mandatory for all of its employees to be vaccinated, beginning Sept. 1. And two high-profile analysts are refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

John Smoltz and Al Leiter will no longer work in-studio at MLB Network after refusing to get vaccinated, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

However, Marchand reports that Smoltz and Leiter will still be allowed to work remotely for MLB Network (again, they’re high-profile analysts, so perhaps they get an opportunity with this compromise that few would), and Smoltz will still call a Division Series in October.

Smoltz and Leiter have provided analysis for MLB Network at the Secaucus, NJ-located studios for many years.

And with Smoltz, it’s a particularly notable situation worth keeping an eye on. The Hall of Famer is the primary color commentator for Fox MLB coverage (which includes the World Series), working alongside Joe Buck in the booth.

[New York Post; Photo Credit: MLB Network]