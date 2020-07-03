On Thursday evening, sports anchor Dan O’Toole of TSN’s SC with Jay and Dan posted on Instagram that his one-month-old baby daughter, Oakland, is missing.

O’Toole wrote on the Instagram post, “My baby Oakland. I’m praying that whoever has you, is holding you. That whoever has taken you from me, is protecting you. That however has you, let’s you come back into my arms. I love you Oakland. I can’t wait to one day hold you again. My heart is broken. I am broken. To be clear, Oakland is alive, we think. But we don’t know. I have a one month old child, and I don’t know where she is.”

This is absolutely horrifying, and we can only hope that O’Toole’s account has been hacked. No Amber Alert has been issued yet, according to ET Canada.

O’Toole and Jay Onrait returned to Canada to be TSN anchors in 2017 (they had previously been with TSN from 2003-13), after hosting Los Angeles-based Fox Sports Live together on FS1 from 2013-17.

UPDATE: Travis Dhanraj of Global News reports that he has confirmed with Durham (Ontario) Regional Police that the baby “has been located with her mother and is safe,” and “there are no concerns for child’s safety at this point.”

#BREAKING: I have confirmed with @DRPS that @tsnotoole's baby has been located with her mother and is safe. There are no concerns for child's safety at this point. — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) July 3, 2020

[Photo Credit: TSN]