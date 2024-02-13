Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s approach for his upcoming Fox gig doesn’t appear to be any different from when he roamed the football field.

Part of his preparation is reaching out to those who have already mastered the sports broadcasting world.

One of the people he reached out to was Tony Romo, who’s made his way working the CBS Sports booth with the famed Jim Nantz. The two had a chat about the next endeavor for the future Hall of Fame quarterback

“Just two buddies talking football,” Romo told The Athletic’s . “I’m excited for him. Tom will exhaust every resource to be as good at this as anybody. I think me and him have similar traits in that we’re going to try and work as hard as humanly possible to be as good as we can be at anything that we care about. He’s doing that. I think it was a genius decision by him to wait a year coming out and prepare himself. He’s going to do a great job. I think he’s going to be outstanding.”

Brady’s prep is just as intense and detailed as if he were still playing. The competitive nature hasn’t escaped him, either.

In addition to Nantz, Brady’s also reportedly made stops to talk to Eric Andrews and Stephen A. Smith and has had a few dry runs with his future counterpart Kevin Burkhardt. The two already appeared to have plenty of chemistry.

[The Athletic]