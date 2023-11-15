Feb 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (4) during media availabilities before practice for the Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR on Fox analyst Kevin Harvick has purchased Ricky Bobby’s house.

Ricky Bobby, of course, was the fictional NASCAR driver portrayed by Will Ferrell in the popular 2006 film ‘Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.’

While Ricky Bobby was fictional, his mansion in the film is very real, and Harvick and his wife, DeLana, purchased it in late October for $6.75 million, according to the Charlotte Business Journal. The home located in a gated community on Lake Norman in Cornelius, North Carolina, was originally listed at $8.4 million.

Many other NASCAR drivers and broadcasters live in the area, which is near Charlotte Motor Speedway. Many race teams also have their headquarters in the area.

According to the listing, the 12,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an infinity pool, boat dock and four-car garage, among other features.

And it was the only house on the market that once hosted Ferrell saying his classic “Lord Sweet Baby Jesus” prayer in ‘Talladega Nights.’

The home was used for both inside and outside shots in the film.

Harvick, 47, recently retired from full-time competition and will join the NASCAR on Fox broadcasts of the Cup series next year. The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion posted 60 career victories in NASCAR’s top series. Harvick also plans to continue competing in Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series races.

[Charlotte Business Journal]