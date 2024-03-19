Doug Gottlieb wants to make it clear to everyone — he thinks he should be the next head basketball coach at Oklahoma State, where he starred from 1997-2000.

The Fox Sports Radio host interviewed for the job before, in 2017, literally one day after Fox had hired him. The Cowboys chose Mike Boynton. OSU fired Boynton Thursday after seven seasons.

So once again, Gottlieb has thrown his hat into the ring. He told Oklahoma City’s WWLS “The Sports Animal” Monday he’s the perfect guy for the job.

“You know I want that job,” Gottlieb said (via The Oklahoman). “(I understand) what we have, what we need, what needs to be fixed, how to get the culture back in line, how to bring back the alumni, how we need to connect better with Stillwater and with the students and all of Oklahoma. I fully believe I can fill up the gym and I can get the NIL.”

Apparently, the feeling is not mutual within the OSU athletic department. The Oklahoman “confirmed that Gottlieb was told he will not be considered for the job.”

That doesn’t mean he can’t still publicly make his case, and who knows, if the right boosters stand up for Gottlieb, things could change. His main drawback is his lack of any college coaching experience.

“I understand anyone’s hesitance when you haven’t seen me draw up a play,” Gottlieb told WWLS. “I get it. It’s different. But if you want a different result, you have to try a different path. That’s life 101.”

Gottlieb does have coaching experience, at the AAU level, and he led the U.S. men’s basketball team to a gold medal at the Maccabiah Games in 2017 and 2022.

The Doug Gottlieb Show host revealed last year on his All Ball podcast he had interviewed for the head coaching job at Wisconsin-Green Bay.

He said on that podcast his ultimate goal is to coach college basketball.

“That’s what I want to do,” Gottlieb said. “But it has to be the right thing. It has to be the right AD and you have to hit the right notes with the right message.”

