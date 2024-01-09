Clay Harbor, Emmanuel Acho get in social media spat over Caleb Williams hot take (Credit: Speak on FS1)
We witnessed a social media spat over the weekend between two former NFL teammates who now make their living on TV. Clay Harbor, a former teammate of Emmanuel Acho’s, took issue with the Fox Sports analyst and known hot-take artist, who made yet another bad-faith argument.

Harbor, a former NFL tight end has worn various hats in the media, appearing on CBS Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago while hosting a weekly digital Philadelphia Eagles tape breakdown show and podcast with Greg Cosell. He shared a clip from Speak in which Acho argued that the Bears, who will own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (via the Carolina Panthers), should draft Caleb Williams because they might get too many first-round draft picks via trade and, in doing so, will have more chances to “miss.”

“It’s easier to hit on one player in Caleb Williams than it is to hit on four players. If you’re talking about trading that No. 1 overall pick for all these other picks, now you have to hope that Marvin Harrison (Jr.) hit. Then, you gotta hope that the tackle you draft hit. Then, you gotta hope that the other pass rusher hit. As opposed to simply hoping that Caleb hits. It’s easier in my mind to simply hit on Caleb Williams than it is to pray that you hit on 3 or 4 other picks, not to mention you can always trade Justin Fields for a second or third-round pick.

“So based upon that, why would you not say to yourself, ‘Wait, we already got lucky. We traded Bryce Young for Caleb Williams and D.J. Moore.’ Because that’s what it came down to. They traded the No. 1 overall pick for D.J. Moore, plus another first-round pick, who you can now use on (Caleb Williams). You got lucky; by the grace of God, the Panthers were terrible. You got D.J., you got Caleb, for Bryce. Take the money, go to the cashier, cash out. Why would you not make that decision?”

Harbor openly mocked Acho, describing the segment “as the worse [sic] reason on why to trade Fields and take Williams yet… Can’t make this stuff up.”

Acho took offense and responded.

“I just post relevant topics to the Chicago fan base that I see,” Harbor replied. “If I’m watching the ball and see an interesting take, I share it. I don’t remember ever using your personal takes before just so happened I came across this segment. Didn’t realize it would be a problem.”

And again, Acho took offense.

With tensions running high, it’s unlikely that Acho and Harbor will be exchanging Christmas cards anytime soon. As for the Bears, it’s anyone’s guess whether they’ll listen to Acho’s unorthodox advice or stick to a more traditional draft strategy.

