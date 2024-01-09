(Credit: Speak on FS1)

We witnessed a social media spat over the weekend between two former NFL teammates who now make their living on TV. Clay Harbor, a former teammate of Emmanuel Acho’s, took issue with the Fox Sports analyst and known hot-take artist, who made yet another bad-faith argument.

Harbor, a former NFL tight end has worn various hats in the media, appearing on CBS Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago while hosting a weekly digital Philadelphia Eagles tape breakdown show and podcast with Greg Cosell. He shared a clip from Speak in which Acho argued that the Bears, who will own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (via the Carolina Panthers), should draft Caleb Williams because they might get too many first-round draft picks via trade and, in doing so, will have more chances to “miss.”

Y’all wanna hear the WORSE reason on why to trade Fields and take Williams yet? Emmanuel Acho thinks the Bears should draft Williams bc they might get TOO MANY first round draft picks w a trade and in doing so more chances to “miss”. Can’t make this stuff up. ? #DaBears pic.twitter.com/UIUvNrfFCX — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 6, 2024

“It’s easier to hit on one player in Caleb Williams than it is to hit on four players. If you’re talking about trading that No. 1 overall pick for all these other picks, now you have to hope that Marvin Harrison (Jr.) hit. Then, you gotta hope that the tackle you draft hit. Then, you gotta hope that the other pass rusher hit. As opposed to simply hoping that Caleb hits. It’s easier in my mind to simply hit on Caleb Williams than it is to pray that you hit on 3 or 4 other picks, not to mention you can always trade Justin Fields for a second or third-round pick. “So based upon that, why would you not say to yourself, ‘Wait, we already got lucky. We traded Bryce Young for Caleb Williams and D.J. Moore.’ Because that’s what it came down to. They traded the No. 1 overall pick for D.J. Moore, plus another first-round pick, who you can now use on (Caleb Williams). You got lucky; by the grace of God, the Panthers were terrible. You got D.J., you got Caleb, for Bryce. Take the money, go to the cashier, cash out. Why would you not make that decision?”

Harbor openly mocked Acho, describing the segment “as the worse [sic] reason on why to trade Fields and take Williams yet… Can’t make this stuff up.”

Acho took offense and responded.

Clay, you know me— we played together… why you keep using my content for retweets? Why not just, ya know, create your own takes? Also, did you even play for the Bears? Why you trying to rile up this peaceful fan base? — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 6, 2024

“I just post relevant topics to the Chicago fan base that I see,” Harbor replied. “If I’m watching the ball and see an interesting take, I share it. I don’t remember ever using your personal takes before just so happened I came across this segment. Didn’t realize it would be a problem.”

And again, Acho took offense.

You share “interesting takes” or takes you know will stir up a fan base depending on how the clip is manipulated? The clip you posted of me has gotten more views in 2 hours than anything you’ve posted with your face in it. I think your clips don’t do numbers so you post others — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 6, 2024

With tensions running high, it’s unlikely that Acho and Harbor will be exchanging Christmas cards anytime soon. As for the Bears, it’s anyone’s guess whether they’ll listen to Acho’s unorthodox advice or stick to a more traditional draft strategy.

