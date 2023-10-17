Credit: Fox College Football

There are a lot of good things about Fox’s college football coverage, but one thing the network shouldn’t hang its hat on is its ability to make easily digestible graphics.

In consecutive weeks, Fox has taken a look at Pac-12 rivalry matchups that include Washington vs. Oregon and USC vs. Utah. In an attempt to get engagement with their social media audiences, they’ve listed out the last 10 results in both matchups, while using the same tweet format and copy in both tweets.

That’s all well and good. But it’s the way the graphics are laid out that has been cause for confusion and concern. See for yourself.

Take a look at the last 10 results between USC and Utah ? Who do you think will come out with the W this weekend? ? pic.twitter.com/3Kqfy7wafs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2023

In theory, it’s a good idea that give fans an opportunity to see the matchup from a much larger vantage point. However, the graphics are an absolute eyesore. If you can focus long enough to look at all 10 results, then more power to you. But I started to get a headache after just going through a couple.

There’s no organization and no rhyme or reason to the graphic. The layout is confusing and it’s like a maze to get through the results.

Don’t just take our word for it, plenty of people on social media had similar reactions. By comparison, we were a bit more tame in some of our criticisms.

I couldn’t make a more confusing graphic if I tried https://t.co/glU93F6KKH — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) October 16, 2023

Big "graphic design is my passion" energy https://t.co/7eyAVMiob6 — ◼️◻️◼️◻️Lundy◼️◻️◼️◻️ (@SkaLundy) October 16, 2023

I'd like to see what this actually shows, but the graphic isn't great. For those that can't read it like me, Utah is 6-4 over the last 10 games against USC. I'm still dizzy looking at this https://t.co/ctQujx69BD — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) October 16, 2023

Fix your awful layout for these. Please. It’s terrible. Everyone has told you. You have people. Do it — Doug Scott (@DouglasTS) October 16, 2023

A lot of the criticisms about the layout were apparent in last week’s version, but it doesn’t seem like those resonated with Fox’s social media team. Perhaps these are already premade and prescheduled? Or maybe the confusion is the point.

Last week’s Oregon-Washington graphic was just as bad, if not worse.

Take a look at the last 10 results between Oregon and Washington ? Who do you think will come out with the W this weekend? ? pic.twitter.com/Gh4ubdJ9LA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 11, 2023

And so were the subsequent replies.

This is so needlessly hard to follow https://t.co/V3DP1MsAUG — Christopher Novak (@ChrisMNovak) October 11, 2023

All my ADHD got out of this was WOWOWOWOWOWOWOW https://t.co/YzwIZKtASM — Abolished Coach Meg ? (@MegaQuack69) October 11, 2023

This is the most oddly arranged graphic you could possibly have come up with — Doug Scott (@DouglasTS) October 11, 2023

you could have formatted this chart a thousand different ways and you chose the most confusing way possible. https://t.co/tggLdMU8Ll — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) October 11, 2023

If you’re looking for how Pac-12 opponents have fared against one another the past 10 times, we suggest that you look elsewhere, unless you enjoy being dizzy.

