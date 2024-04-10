Credit: The Colin Cowherd Podcast

With 10 months left on his contracts with Fox and iHeartMedia, Colin Cowherd is considering moving his family and his show, The Herd, to Chicago from Los Angeles.

Cowherd recently turned 60 and launched his digital media company, The Volume, in February 2021. While he has publicly said in the past that he wants to do his radio show and podcast for several more years before considering retirement, he said on Wednesday’s episode of The Colin Cowherd Podcast that he wants better work-life balance as he ages.

“I’m thinking [about] quality of life now,” Cowherd said. “I’m not going to get into the negotiations; I have 10 months left or whatever in all my contracts. And one of the things I’ve thought about is quality of life. My wife doesn’t love Los Angeles. We have friends here, but it’s [only] a three-hour flight (from LA to Chicago).”

Cowherd is hopeful he could work with Fox and iHeartMedia to help him produce his show from Chicago rather than the West Coast. He referenced Fox political commentators like Sean Hannity and, previously, Tucker Carlson, who broadcast from where they lived throughout the Northeast.

“What if I did my show in Chicago? I want to go to games. I want to go to concerts. I’ve given that up in my life,” Cowherd said to guest Nick Wright. “My whole life, I’m 11 o’clock news guy, I’m morning radio guy. Enough already.”

Previous reports indicated Cowherd could look to sell The Volume to an investment fund or bigger media conglomerate, but if he did, it sounds like he still hopes to help run the business and be one of its faces as a content creator going forward.

“This is one of the reasons I created this company. If things didn’t work out, if I couldn’t come to an agreement, I’m fine,” Cowherd said. “Tucker Carlson leaves; he doesn’t have a company. I can talk for hours about any subject I want to. So this is something I’ve thought a lot about, I’ve talked a lot about, is I’m 60 years old. I’ve done really well for myself. I’ve been smart with my money … [but] you give up a lot.”

Cowherd has had a home in Chicago for years — which is how he keeps getting Chicago sports scoops — but could make it his permanent home base heading into a big year professionally.

